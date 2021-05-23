35-year-old man dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Norview Ave. in Norfolk

Virginia State Police said Schuyler Omar Hardy, 35, died from his injuries after being in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 just after midnight on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a man seriously hurt near the Norview Area.

Virginia State Police said it got a call on Sunday, May 23 around 12:55 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 64, in the eastbound lanes.

According to detectives, 35-year-old Schuyler Omar Hardy from Norfolk was driving a 2007 Lexus LS460 at a high speed heading east when he lost control of the car and ran off the road.

The car went to the right and hit a guardrail. It then overcorrected and crossed over all the traffic lanes and hit a jersey wall located on the left side of the highway.

Police said Hardy was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there.