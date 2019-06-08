NORFOLK, Va. — A federal judge said the man at the center of a high-profile murder case is still not fit to stand trial.

Eric Brown appeared in court Tuesday morning for a competency hearing. Doctors have been treating Brown for schizophrenia for more than a year.

Brown is charged with abducting and murdering 19-year-old Ashanti Billie. Billie disappeared from a Navy base in Norfolk back in 2017. Her body was later found in North Carolina.

In addition to the competency ruling Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said it would not seek the death penalty against Brown.

