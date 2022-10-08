Backpack, school supply giveaway benefits over 300 students in Norfolk

Major retail chains, like Walmart and Best Buy, have announced price increases on everything from technology to notebooks. Here's how an organization is helping.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 10, 2022.

With inflation soaring and impacting every area of life, including school supplies, a group in Norfolk is doing its part to give back.

The WeLoveU Foundation is an international organization that aims to combat health disparities, address poverty and advocate for the environment.

Thursday's event at W.H. Taylor Elementary School, "Closing the Homework Gap: Packs on Backs and Tools for Schools," is just one example of its larger mission to help communities near and far.

More than 300 children were given free backpacks and school supplies so they can start this upcoming year on the right foot.

Major retail chains, like Walmart and Best Buy, have announced price increases on everything from technology to notebooks.

Across the U.S., the WeLoveU Foundation will be helping roughly 4,000 students with that struggle.