Car crashes into pole in Norfolk

A witness says the car was speeding right before the crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are on the scene of a car crash in Norfolk Wednesday night.

It happened at Chesapeake Boulevard and East Bayview Boulevard just before 10 p.m. That's where emergency dispatchers say a car drove into a pole.

Norfolk Police say the driver has minor injuries.

A witness tells us the car was speeding right before it happened. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 10:45 p.m., authorities say southbound lanes of Chesapeake Boulevard are closed while the crash is cleared and Dominion Energy repairs the pole.

No other information was immediately available.