Person killed in crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

The accident happened near the Dock Landing Road exit during Wednesday afternoon's rush hour.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police say one person was killed following an accident on Interstate 664 in Chesapeake on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes just before 4 p.m. near the 18 mile marker. That's just north of Exit 12 (Dock Landing Road). On person died after an SUV overturned.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police have not said if any other vehicles were involved at this time.

Southbound I-664 was shut down for much of Wednesday's afternoon rush hour. The interstate fully reopened around 6:30 p.m.