Coal dust concerns in Norfolk lead to protest outside of local railway

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters said they are not standing down when it comes to what they say is on-going pollution in their communities.

A handful of people gathered at Norfolk Southern Terminal Drive to demand changes from the railway on Tuesday. Protesters say they want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to force railways like Norfolk Southern to cover it's coal cars.

"You can see the changes in people's breathing," said one protester. "People around here have asthma, bronchitis, and sometimes it's a lot worse."

Protesters said both city and company leaders have ignored the problem for years, and claim the coal dust has led to respiratory illnesses and cancers.

They claim the coal dust not only pollutes the air but seeps into the water that residents drink.

"The rowing team even said they saw plumes of coal dust getting dumped into the Elizabeth River," said Ann Creasy, a protester. "They watched it fall in the river, and make this physical barrier against the top of the water."

Residents said they want the city to conduct more studies into the air and water quality surrounding railways across the Hampton Roads cities.