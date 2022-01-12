Coast Guard rescues 4 people, including child, from sinking boat by CBBT

The vessel took on water near Thimble Shoal South Island, by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Sunday afternoon, officials said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued four people, including a child, from a sinking vessel by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Sunday afternoon.

The rescue happened after someone on board contacted the Coast Guard Virginia Command Center around 12:40 p.m.

They told officials their 22-foot boat was disabled near, taking on water and drifting toward the bridge, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard 5ht District Mid Atlantic.

“We heard the original callout from the vessel asking for help and immediately began preparations to launch,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Cassidy.

Officials said the command center lost contact with the people on-board, but "a good Samaritan" had contact with the boat and gave authorities their location. Another person helped pull the boat away from the rocks.

A Coast Guard crew later pulled three adults and a child off the vessel, which had two feet of water on deck, according to the Coast Guard.

The mariners were eventually transferred to a Virginia Beach Police boat and the Virginia Beach Fire Department towed the vessel to a boat ramp.

No one was hurt, and the people were safely brought to the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp.