Cola Beale arraigned on murder, other charge in Norfolk

Cola Beale IV, 30, said in jailhouse interviews that he killed his girlfriend and a father figure in Virginia Beach and that he murdered his cousin in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video is from April 1, 2002 when Cola Beale IV appeared in court in Virginia Beach for arraignment on charges he faces there.

Cola Beale IV, who is charged with two murders in Virginia Beach and one in Norfolk, made a video appearance in court Tuesday to face charges related to the killing that took place in Norfolk.

Beale, 30, is charged with the murder of his cousin, Downing Mclean. Norfolk police said Beale killed Mclean at a home on Sewells Point Road. Officers found Mclean's body on March 28.

Additionally, Virginia Beach police said Beale murdered Czavier Hill, whom Beale said was his girlfriend in a series of jailhouse interviews. He also told 13News Now he killed Clifton Baxter, 73, whom he considered a father figure. Beale is facing charges related to Hill's and Baxter's deaths.

In the jailhouse interviews, Beale said he didn't feel any remorse for the murders. He added that if police had not found him at a home in Hampton, he would have hurt other people.

Beale was arraigned on charges in Virginia Beach prior to his appearance in Norfolk Tuesday. He remained in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. During his appearance in Norfolk General District Court, Beale had a lawyer appointed to represent him.