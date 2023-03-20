Colley Discount Pharmacy in Norfolk closing after 40 years in business

"Thank you for giving my family these 40 years - without you- we wouldn't have what we had- so thank all of you. We are forever grateful for eternity."

NORFOLK, Va. — For 40 years, a family-owned and operated pharmacy in the Ghent section of Norfolk has provided more than just medicine for the community.

Now, Colley Discount Pharmacy is preparing to close its doors for good this week, according to a Facebook post.

“It’s overwhelming to say the least,” Owner Steve Buchberg said. “It’s a bittersweet situation.”

The owners of the neighborhood fixture, which is situated at the intersection of Colley and Shirley avenues, are preparing to enjoy their retirement and take care of their own health.

"Stephan Andrew Buchberg was just 16 years old when he lost his father and 18 years old when he lost his mother. He put himself through pharmacy school all while holding 3 jobs. He understood work ethic, persistence and dedication. He wanted a life for himself and for his future family," wrote Lindsay Buchberg Bangel, a child of the husband-and-wife owner duo.

"And so, he went on to do just that- he created a pharmacy called Colley Discount Pharmacy with his wife Abby Buchberg in Norfolk, VA and it has been so much more than just a pharmacy to our family."

Bangel discussed how the business helped her and her other two siblings learn how to work as they grew up, and profits helped to send them to higher education themselves eventually.

"My dad has taken care of so many and yet he asks for nothing. As my mom and dad make way for their new journey- I ask you [to] go in and give them a hug, perhaps a thank you, as a new wave comes thru leaving them to enjoy their 8 grandchildren and each other all while getting my mom healthy again," Bangel continued.

Bangel went on to explain that her mother was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma in her right calf in June of 2022, causing her to have her right leg above the knee amputated.

The owner, Steve Buchberg, says after much thought, it’s time to retire.

“One of the reasons is economics," he said. "Another reason was my wife has some health problems as we think we need to address it more than we have been.”

Business closures have become a common sight on Colley Avenue. Last week, Ynot’s Ghent location put a sign on the door announcing its sudden closure.

"Nobody even knows why they disappeared,” Norfolk resident Howard Nichols said.

Nichols said he’s quickly watching the neighborhood change.

“All these little mom-and-pop things are going away and it’s all becoming bigger entities,” he said.

The pharmacy's last day will be March 23. Once it closes, Buchberg said all of the prescription files will be sent over to Rite Aid on 21st Street in Ghent.