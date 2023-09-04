x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Another department store leaves MacArthur Center: Dillard's last day

Monday marked the final day Dillard's would be open at the struggling Downtown Norfolk mall.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Another department store is leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

Monday marked the last day Dillard's would be open as a tenant at the Downtown Norfolk location. The store originally planned to become a clearance store, where there would be price reductions on clothes, before the company changed its plans and announced in August that it would close outright.

The MacArthur Center has undergone a turbulent past few years. Several shootings and other crimes have contributed to the mall losing many businesses, but the City of Norfolk recently purchased the property for $18 million. 

RELATED: Norfolk finalizes purchase of MacArthur Center while tenants ask what comes next

Among other departures the mall has seen in recent years are Chili's, the Apple Store, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom, California Pizza Kitchen, and Texas de Brazil.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Norfolk

Before You Leave, Check This Out