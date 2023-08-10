Dillard's at MacArthur Center in Norfolk will close next month

NORFOLK, Va. — Dillard's has announced that its MacArthur Center location in Norfolk will be closing in September.
The announcement comes after the store initially planned to change into a clearance store, where there would-be price reductions on clothes. The company reported a decrease in sales and net income before the announcement.
The MacArthur Center has undergone a turbulent past few years. Several shootings and other crimes have contributed to the mall losing many businesses, but the City of Norfolk recently purchased the property for $18 million.
This adds Dillard's to the list of other recent departures from the MacArthur Center including Chili's, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom and more.