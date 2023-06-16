What do you think of Downtown Norfolk? Officials want to hear from you.

The survey should take seven to nine minutes to finish and will be open until June 30.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown Norfolk Council (DNC) has opened a public survey for people to share their thoughts about the Downtown Area.

The results will be used to update the Downtown Norfolk Strategic Plan, which will outline the long-term vision and identify priority improvements and investments for the next five years and beyond.

The questions gauge how often people visit Downtown Norfolk, the reason they visit, what parts of downtown have gotten better or worse, what people what to see downtown and more.