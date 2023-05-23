New Norfolk police chief talks crime statistics, technology initiatives

In his first safety briefing to Norfolk City Council, Chief Mark Talbot touched on trends surrounding crime and discussed plans for a Real Time Crime Center.

NORFOLK, Va. — New technology is helping Norfolk police officers crack cases and stop violent offenders. It comes as the city's new top cop says crimes involving cars are a big challenge.

A little more than three weeks after officially starting in the Mermaid City, Chief Mark Talbot gave his first public safety briefing to council members for the first time.

In a surprise move, City Manager Chip Filer announced in April that a nearly year-long search for the next chief ended when he offered Talbot the job. The veteran law enforcement officer was leading Hampton Police Division at the time.

Tuesday afternoon, Talbot discussed the latest crime statistics in Norfolk and the large role technology plays at Norfolk Police Department.

During his presentation, Talbot shared that overall crime in the city is currently 9% less when compared to this time last year.

13News Now records show at least 15 homicides in Norfolk, so far this year. Talbot said the number of murders is down by 40% from the year-to-date figure in 2022.

Meanwhile, the level of non-deadly shootings is about the same.

"The big challenge is with stolen vehicles that are up 30%. We continue to see that Kias are the vehicles most frequently being stolen in our city and, quite frankly, in many of our surrounding cities as well," said Talbot.

"I didn't know in Norfolk. I think I heard someone Kias were commonly stolen, but I didn't know it was a big problem," said resident Lorre Hopkins, who owns that brand of car.

"I'll be more careful with the Kia," she said.

Back on April 29, members of the Norfolk Police Department gave away free steering wheel locks to eligible drivers. More than 170 were distributed on that day. A spokesperson previously said they plan to hold more lock giveaways "in the near future."

Furthermore, Chief Talbot touted the installation of 172 new Flock Safety cameras. The devices can read license plates.

They are strategically placed across the city in areas like crime hotspots and city borders. All are working to help officers stop violent offenders or crack cases including car larcenies.

"This gives us the opportunity to rely on the technology and reduce our footprint on the city in an appropriate way so that we are not pulling over cars just to pull over cars," said Talbot.

Talbot mentioned how Flock, 50 new live-view cameras, existing city surveillance and some privately owned with permission will are all components of an upcoming Real Time Crime Center. Talks about setting up the center started in 2022.

"We are precisely deploying our personnel in the areas of the city that need us the most. We are making sure that the work we are doing is the right work, given the challenges," said Talbot.

Norfolk city leaders are aiming to get the Real Time Crime Center fully built this fall. However, they stress its elements, such as the license plate readers and cameras, are already helping officers

Building the center carries an initial cost of roughly $2.3 million. Grants are covering $1.75 million of that price tag.

"The police department is down 200-and-some officers. So, I think technology, whether we like it or not, is going to play a big part going forward," said anti-violence activist and founder of Guns Down initiative Clayton Marquez.

Marquez believes a combination of technology and boots on the ground can make a difference.