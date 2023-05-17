10 more Eggs Up Grill restaurants coming to Hampton Roads

If you want a preview, there's already one Eggs Up Grill restaurant in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A South Carolina-based breakfast franchise is bringing 10 more restaurants to the Hampton Roads area.

Eggs Up Grill serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch options every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The chain prides itself on quality food, friendly service, and "everyday affordability."

The first Eggs Up Grill opened more than 25 years ago in Pawleys Island. It now has 62 locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Virginia, with many more in development, according to a company press release.

Local couple Tony and Brigitte Bartley Sawyer signed a franchise deal with the company in February to open 10 restaurants in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Newport News.

The press release said the Sawyers plan on opening up the first restaurant in late 2023 and have already begun searching for a location.