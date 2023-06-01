Fallen Norfolk firefighter among those being honored at memorial service

The 26th Annual Virginia Fallen Firefighters & Emergency Medical Services Memorial Service is taking place Saturday at noon.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is honoring fallen firefighters and EMS with a memorial service on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

Emergency response personnel, government officials, and public safety members will gather to celebrate the courage and dedication of each honoree.

One of the fallen being honored is the late Christopher G. Griffin of Norfolk Fire Rescue. He passed away from brain cancer in October 2021.

Norfolk Fire Rescue said that "Chris was a true fireman and his passion for the job was unmistakable. He brought joy and laughter to everyone around him and there will always be a void in our lives."