Man dead after crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a car crash on Interstate 64 in Norfolk.

This happened near Northampton Boulevard around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Virginia State Police said a Nissan Altima ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

The car then drifted back across all lanes of traffic and hit a jersey wall on the other side of the road. Other drivers pulled over the check on the man behind the wheel, who was unresponsive.

They gave him CPR until troopers showed up, who took over until medics got there.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.