NORFOLK, Va. — Vacant stops continue to multiply at MacArthur Center and shoppers are wondering what the future holds.

“Almost every month it seems like another one is leaving,” said shopper Cescile Hall.

Many are tired of seeing big retail stores go.

"Kind of hard to not see them," said shopper Rich Benham. "They are boarded up. I think it detracts from the mall.”

Recently, Forever 21 announced it’s departure following stores like Nordstrom, Yankee Candle and Pottery Barn that left this year.

“There are all kinds of wacky stores and then they are getting rid of main stream stores like Forever 21," said shopper Sienna Cannon.

Forever 21 spanned two floors. Some shoppers hope the space isn’t empty for long.

"That will leave a big spot," Hall said. "I am not sure what they will be able to put there.”

Cannon and Benham are local college students and frequent flyers of the mall. They are disappointed to see another closure.

"I am kind of curious what they are going to put in it," Cannon said. "It is kind of empty without Forever 21, because it is one of the biggest stores in there. It is one of the most popular stores in a mall in general.”

Mall Marketing Director Karen Husslebee told 13News Now the store is closing due to bankruptcy. But, she said the mall itself is enjoying a busy holiday season.

She said they have new stores on the way. Glow Golf opens on Friday, a pet photography studio opens in January and they recently announced a GameWorks entertainment venue.

Shoppers said the mall is a big part of downtown.

"That is where we go to eat, to study," Cannon said. "There is a bunch of students in there. So, yeah, if we lost MacArthur, it would be a big loss to the community.”

They hope to see new stores pop up in 2020.

"If that closed I feel like the focal point for downtown would be gone,” Hall said.