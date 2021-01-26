Fort Norfolk under construction: then and now

The idea of a new space in Norfolk with retail, marinas and waterfront living doesn't seem so far away.

NORFOLK, Va. — It was the last of 19 forts built under George Washington.

Right here in Hampton Roads, Fort Norfolk has a 200 year history.

Up until recently, it wasn't paid much attention - at least from a development standpoint.

Tuesday, even fog couldn't hide the progress.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on a massive 24-story luxury retirement complex.

It stands as Fort Norfolk’s crown jewel, alongside other new projects like the Roebuck loft community a few blocks away, CHKD and EVMS hospital, and school expansions across the street.

The potential for more lies in acres of untapped land, right on the waterfront.

First, the city has to solve the looming problem of sea level rise, and that may include mitigation projects that could delay progress.