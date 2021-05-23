Four people injured after being shot on Westminster Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left multiple people hurt overnight.
The Norfolk Police Department said it got a call on Sunday, May 23 just before 3 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.
Officers said four adults were shot. They were taken to the hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can click here to submit a tip online.