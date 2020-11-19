Man shot, killed on Granby Street in Norfolk

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a man was killed after being shot on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Granby Street around 10 p.m. They arrived to find the shooting victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a motive or any possible suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was available.