NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Navy ships in the Hampton Roads area have been commanded to set Sortie Condition Charlie in preparation for Tropical Storm Florence.

Sortie Condition Charlie means the start of "destructive weather conditions to the port within approximately 72 hours," according to a Navy news release.

The Navy sent out a tweet that ships will be making final preparations this weekend in anticipation of getting underway Monday ahead of Florence.

.@USFleetForces orders all #USNavy ships in Hampton Roads area to set Sortie Condition Charlie, making final preparations this weekend in anticipation of getting underway Monday ahead of #Florence that may become major hurricane - https://t.co/IiugL3TekS #NavyReadiness pic.twitter.com/cq6X12SfH6 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 8, 2018

Florence is expected to become a major hurricane.

The Navy said if weekend weather forecasts indicate a decrease in the strength or change in the track of the storm, the sortie condition may be downgraded.

No evacuation orders have been issued for personnel at this time, the Navy said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC