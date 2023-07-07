HRBT expansion moves into next phase with piledriving near Willoughby Spit

VDOT warns residents in the area might be impacted, hearing a lot of banging as crews work to get the job done.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The HRBT Expansion Project is moving ahead and the new phase is going to impact people near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk.

All of the work is now moving to the east side of the Willoughby Bay Bridge. Crews have been on the west side for two years now.

VDOT's overall goal: adding two more lanes to both sides of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Right now, workers are starting to install foundation to widen the bridge. It's called "piledriving" and some residents in Ocean View can probably hear a lot of noise while they get the job done.

Workers should be out there Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.