NORFOLK, Va. — IKEA announced that it's new Norfolk store will have solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations when it opens this spring.

The company said the 180,000-square-foot solar array will consist of a "1.26 MW system, built with 3,654 panels," and produce approximately 1,743,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually for the store.

That will reduce the store's carbon emissions by 1,233 metric tons, the company said in a news release.

REC Solar has been selected to install and design the solar power system. The company said this will be the largest solar rooftop array in Hampton Roads.

The store will also have three Blink electric vehicle charging stations.

“We are excited to further our sustainability commitment with the installation of the largest solar rooftop array in the area and EV charging stations at our future IKEA Norfolk store,” said Lisa Davis, Sustainability Manager, IKEA U.S. “At IKEA, we want to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and these investments support our objectives to reduce our emissions and achieve energy independence by 2020.”

The home furnishings store will sit on 19 acres of land off Northampton Boulevard near Interstate 64. It's scheduled to open in the spring.

