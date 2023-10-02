'John Mulaney in Concert' coming to Norfolk's Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced he is going on a new solo comedy tour, and one of the stops is in Norfolk.
Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian. Many know him from his writing on "Saturday Night Live" and his five times hosting the show. Now, he's bringing a new stand-up comedy tour to venues across the nation.
"John Mulaney In Concert" will be coming to the Chartway Arena on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the event online.
The show will be a "phone-free experience" according to Live Nation, the entertainment company organizing the event. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches... guests can access them through the vent only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue."