'John Mulaney in Concert' coming to Norfolk's Chartway Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced he is going on a new solo comedy tour, and one of the stops is in Norfolk.

"John Mulaney In Concert" will be coming to the Chartway Arena on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the event online.