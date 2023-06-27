What’s happening in Norfolk’s Lambert’s Point neighborhood? Construction underway for multi-million dollar shopping and entertainment plaza

The new development under construction is called The Railyard at Lambert’s Point. It’s located on Hampton Boulevard, not far from Old Dominion University.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction is underway at a multi-million-dollar development in the heart of Norfolk.

The Railyard at Lambert’s Point is a new development in the works. Drivers heading down Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk might have noticed a new stop light at the 26th Street intersection. It’s one of the latest changes as construction for the project continues.

There is still more work to do but renderings show what the future of the site will look like: the project will blend historic buildings with new construction and will offer new retail spaces, offices, green spaces, entertainment, and dining.

“This is going to be a game changer for that whole entire corridor,” said Don Roby, the former president of the Lambert’s Point Civic League. “The Railyard at Lambert’s Point, in my personal opinion, is going to be a great opportunity for the citizens. Not only for Lambert’s Point but all of Norfolk, as well.”

The current president of the civic league, Thomas Harris, agrees. He said the project has his support.

“By a long shot it’s a good idea,” Harris said. “We’re definitely in need of a grocery store and also a nice shopping center... somewhere people can come in and shop like they want to and sit out and have fun.”

But the new development is drawing mixed reactions from people in the community. Norfolk resident Deonte Wray said he doesn’t think a new shopping center is right for the community.

“I think it's going to bring it a lot of traffic and for the wrong reasons. Nobody here is going to be owning any of these businesses. It doesn't make sense,” Wray said. “I think it’s rather weird. This is a residential area, been one for years. I don’t know why they would put all this new construction around a residential area.”

The Railyard at Lambert’s Point is located near Naval Station Norfolk, Old Dominion University, Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Sentara Norfolk General, and downtown Norfolk.

Roby said the development will give ODU students something to do and it will benefit the wider community if plans for a new grocery store come to fruition.

“Lambert’s Point - along with Kensington and Park Place and ODU – has a little bit of a food desert going on,” Roby said. “This allows people to just to be able to walk to the grocery store and be able to walk back home, especially those that’s on fixed income. That’s a phenomenal thing that the Railyard at Lambert’s Point is doing for those citizens.”

Harris said something similar.

“It’s something that is very much needed,” Harris said. “Our seniors don’t have to cross the busy Hampton Boulevard to go to Food Lion to shop.”