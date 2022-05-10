Legacy Restaurant & Lounge owners try to get their permit back in Norfolk

The owners of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge appeared before a judge after they appealed Norfolk City Council’s decision to pull the club’s permit.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, the owners of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge appeared before a judge after they appealed Norfolk City Council’s decision to pull the club’s conditional use permit.

Following that, the business owners filed an appeal against the decision.

In August, a shooting outside the club left four people hurt, and city officials said the business did not have properly marked security personnel.

At the start of the hearing, Attorney and Delegate Tim Anderson, who represents Legacy Lounge, asked the judge to grant his clients an injunction. That means they could operate as a club while they wait for court proceedings. But the judge put off the ruling for a few weeks.

The hearing on Wednesday went on for nearly three hours.

“Norfolk Circuit Court gave us a fair hearing,” Anderson said. “We were able to present some limited evidence.”

Anderson argued to the judge that Norfolk council members violated the due process of both owners, Alexander Stokes and Warren Salvodon.

He said at the revocation hearing in mid-September, city council members did not allow them to file evidence or speak.

“He was never allowed to testify to city council,” Anderson said pointing to Salvodon. “He was never allowed to create a record. I mean, wouldn’t you want to hear from the guy that was there? The person who saw it firsthand?”

Anderson called the COO of security company Civil Kings to the stand. The COO testified that his company provided security for Legacy. He told the judge during the incident in August there were four uniformed security guards working at the club.

In the courtroom, Norfolk attorneys told the judge Legacy could operate as a restaurant, without selling alcohol, but would have to surrender its liquor license first.

On the stand, Salvodon, a co-owner of Legacy, told the judge his establishment makes 60% of its revenue between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., and mostly from alcohol. He told 13News Now surrendering the liquor license is not in the cards right now.

“Not at this time,” Salvodon said. “I am fighting to be a nightclub. That is what I was and that is what I want to continue to do.”