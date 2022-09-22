Legacy Restaurant & Lounge files appeal after city council revokes nightclub permit

More than one week after council members revoked the conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant & Lounge, the business owners filed a petition for appeal.

NORFOLK, Va. — Owners of a Downtown Norfolk business are trying one more time to defend their operations as a nightclub. This time around, they will make their case in court.

Norfolk City Council revoked the conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant & Lounge on September 13.

A petition filed in Norfolk Circuit Court on Thursday seeks to suspend Norfolk City Council's latest vote on Legacy Restaurant & Lounge. Representatives for Legacy sent 13News Now the following statement.

"Legacy Lounge has chosen to appeal the recent revocation of their Conditional Use Permit by Norfolk City Council which effectively ended all business operations and approximately two dozen jobs. The decision to appeal is made with the hope that this process will resemble transparency and fairness. They maintain a standing invitation for dialogue to City Council, City Management, and the surrounding downtown community." -Image Capital Group

The vote revoking Legacy's permit followed a quadruple shooting along Plume Street on August 5.

A suspect, who got kicked out of Legacy, opened fire outside. The incident left four people — including a sheriff's deputy — injured, according to Norfolk police.

Some of the filings obtained by 13News Now alleged Legacy "is punitively being held accountable for the actions of a third-party for which the Petitioner neither caused, knew of or encouraged to engage in."

It's a sentiment Warren Salvodon, Legacy's co-owner, expressed in a previous interview.

"If a bad apple comes, you can't tell it's a bad apple. I can provide a service to all people, be compliant to what people want me to do to thrive as a business," Salvodon said on September 12.

During the September 13 revocation hearing, city leaders previously presented issues with Legacy's security and uniforms.

"It's that business operation, that lack of integrity, professionalism while executing their duties and responsibilities that failed to maintain security, protection and safety for members of the public," said Assistant City Attorney Katherine Taylor on September 13.

Legacy disputes the city's stance. Its petition also claimed city council acted to "create a narrative the city is doing something to address the rising violent crime."

Attorney for Legacy, Tim Anderson, said no dates in court have been set just yet.

The City of Norfolk has declined to comment on the filing.

Meanwhile, the future of two other downtown businesses and their respective permits are also uncertain.

Scotty Quixx faces allegations of misreporting meals tax to the city. A hearing to decide on its fate is set for September 27.