Norfolk city officials recommend revoking California Burrito's conditional use permit

In the proposed revocation document, city officials cited several violations of overcrowding between Oct. 2020 and July 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council will consider revoking California Burrito's conditional use permit, which allows the business to operate as a nightclub that sells alcohol.

The restaurant's permit covers the operating hours of 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and caps the total occupancy at 49 people, including employees. City officials outlined several instances where the occupancy exceeded the limit, at times going over 100 people.

In May 2021, California Burrito's owner and operator, Miguel Roldan-Ortiz, applied for a conditional use permit to operate as a nightclub, seeking to expand the occupancy to 99 people.

The Norfolk City Council denied it on March 8, following a recommendation from the city's Planning Commission.

Norfolk's zoning administrator sent the proposed revocation document to City Manager Chip Filer on Monday. Councilmembers will decide if they want to revoke California Burrito's permit in a public hearing on Oct. 11.

The move comes as officials crack down on downtown restaurants following several shootings and after the Norfolk City Council passed new rules for future restaurant owners regarding alcohol sales.