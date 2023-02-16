Mother faces charges after student brought gun to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools said the weapon's discovery was made during afternoon dismissal and no one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk mother faces charges, after police said her 6-year-old child brought a loaded handgun to Little Creek Elementary.

13News Now reported Thursday afternoon someone at the school found the student with a weapon.

No one was hurt and a teacher let administrators know right away at dismissal time, according to a spokeswoman with Norfolk Public Schools.

The discovery and recovery of the loaded handgun raises community concerns, surrounding school safety and communication from school leaders.

On Friday afternoon, police announced charges against the child's mother, Letty Lopez, 35.

Lopez is accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children, police said.

"The allowing access to firearms charge, that's a very specific statute, targeting a very specific set of behavior. So, naturally, if someone has been charged with that offense, the police believe that there's probable cause," said 13News Now legal analyst Ed Booth of Booth Law.

Moreover, the news release from police stated Lopez is released on a criminal summons.

Booth said that would mean officers did not take Lopez into custody, "Police effectively give you a piece of paper that says you've been with this offense, here's your court date, you need to appear at that time."

An anonymous parent told 13News Now she only learned about an incident from administrators via a recorded phone call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

"You get that phone call, your adrenaline goes up in anxiety," she said.

And at that point, the parent recounted only hearing about a student found in possession of a weapon.

She said did not know whether it was a gun, following the phone call.

"I've gotten all of my information on the news. Other than the phone call, that's all that the school has put out," the parent added.

A 6-year-old student brought a handgun to Little Creek Elementary on Thursday and the child's mother faces charges, per @NorfolkPD on Friday.



A Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman told 13News Now it was at dismissal when the administration "immediately enacted safety and security protocols."

"I didn't actively see any police cars or police officers at the time," the anonymous parent said.

"Police arrived after children were home. If a parent or guardian did not receive the message, they should check their contact information is up-to-date with the schools," a school division spokeswoman stated in response to parental allegations of lagging communication.

"There was never a lockdown, and nobody in the neighborhood was notified," said neighbor Johnnie Dixon.

Dixon described feeling uncomfortable with the whole situation.

"Kind of worried about all the stuff that's going on, and it's getting too close to home," he said. "The thing over in Newport News is still making national attention. That child there was 6 years old also."

Booth explained there are distinctions to consider between each case.

"There haven't been charges in the Richneck instance. There have been here. In any case, there's always going to be some differences to the facts and the application of the law to those facts," he said.

When asked if there have been any charges filed yet or at all in connection to the Richneck shooting, a Newport News Police Department spokeswoman offered the following response:

"The investigation remains ongoing and has not been turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney as of yet."

And while the mother 13News Now spoke with said she is relieved to see charges in connection to the Little Creek case, questions linger.

"We see what happened to the adult, but what is happening to the child? Is he coming back to the class?"

When asked about the student's status on Friday, a spokeswoman said "Norfolk Public Schools does not comment on student matters."

View the full statement from Norfolk Public Schools Thursday afternoon: