x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Tidewater Dr in Norfolk

Norfolk police said a man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NORFOLK, Va. — One man was left seriously hurt after being in a hit-and-run accident near the corner of Central Business Park Drive.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 2:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

Officers said the man who was hit, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. 

The Norfolk Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit a tip at  p3tips.com/1126.

Related Articles