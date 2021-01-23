Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Tidewater Dr in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One man was left seriously hurt after being in a hit-and-run accident near the corner of Central Business Park Drive.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 2:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.
Officers said the man who was hit, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.
The Norfolk Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126.