Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Tidewater Dr in Norfolk

Norfolk police said a man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call on Saturday, Jan. 23, around 2:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

Officers said the man who was hit, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a hit & run involving a pedestrian in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive. A man has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Call came in around 2:30 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXN85D or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/Wq93yh1fyq — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 23, 2021