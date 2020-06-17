x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Police need help finding missing Norfolk woman

Dannita Raye Owen hasn't been seen or heard from since March 13.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for help to find a Norfolk woman who hasn't been seen since March.

28-year-old Dannita Raye Owen, who was last seen by family members on March 13, 2020, in the 8800 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Norfolk Police describe Owen as being about 5 feet tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin. 

If you've seen Dannita Owen or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

RELATED: Portsmouth veteran's photo is last Virginian added to 'Wall of Faces' memorial

RELATED: Woman from Chesapeake who disappeared after leaving for camping trip found