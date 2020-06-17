Police need help finding missing Norfolk woman

Dannita Raye Owen hasn't been seen or heard from since March 13.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for help to find a Norfolk woman who hasn't been seen since March.

28-year-old Dannita Raye Owen, who was last seen by family members on March 13, 2020, in the 8800 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Norfolk Police describe Owen as being about 5 feet tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin.