Mobile home heavily damaged by fire in Norfolk, hoarder conditions made it difficult to put out

The fire happened at the Hogshires Trailer Court, which is located at 1351 East Little Creek Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire in Norfolk Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened at the Hogshires Trailer Court, which is located at 1351 East Little Creek Road. The call came in around 6:45 a.m.

After the firefighters got there, they battled the flames from the outside until they could get inside safely to finish putting out the fire.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Spokesman Glen Williams, it was hard to put out the fire due to hoarder conditions.