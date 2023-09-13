New timeline set for Norfolk's casino construction

"It really depends on their approach to the site, how they modify the placement of the buildings," said new City Manager Patrick Roberts.

NORFOLK, Va. — We're getting a better idea of the timeline of when construction could begin on the much-anticipated HeadWaters Resort and Casino in Norfolk. This is a project that's been years in the making.

Back in July, Norfolk city leaders nixed a presentation given by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

13News Now spoke with new City Manager Patrick Roberts to get an update on where the project stands.

"It really depends on their approach to the site, how they modify the placement of the buildings," Roberts said. "That typically takes anywhere from six to nine months to go through the design, development, and reviews. So potentially within the next year, we could see quite a bit of construction."