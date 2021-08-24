Man seriously hurt following shooting in Norfolk

Police say a man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a "domestic-related" shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious in Norfolk following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say officers were called to the 800 block of W. 42nd Street around 4 p.m., near Colley Avenue. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Few details are currently available, but police describe the shooting as "domestic-related."

The shooting remains under investigation.