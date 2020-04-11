Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Bagnall Road Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting Tuesday night, Norfolk Police said.

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Bagnall Road at around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There's no immediate word on any suspects, or what may have led up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.