Norfolk City Council denies Legacy Lounge's CUP in 5-2 vote

NORFOLK, Va. — A Downtown Norfolk restaurant will have to continue to operate without selling alcohol.

In a five to two vote Tuesday, city council denied conditional use permits for Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.

The former nightclub lost its permit after four people were shot outside of the establishment on Plume Street in August of 2022.

In January, the business received a restaurant zoning certificate and reopened the next month with no alcohol. However, the owners say it's not enough to keep the business afloat.

The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended denying Legacy's alcohol permit. They suggest the restaurant should continue operating under its current approval to show they can run a safe business.

Legacy Lounge released the following statement Tuesday night: