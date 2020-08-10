Police investigate shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was hurt in a Norfolk shooting on Thursday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police Dispatch, the call for the shooting came in about 2:40 p.m. Officers arrived at the 300 block of East Little Creek Road, where they found a gunshot victim.
The victim's injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
There is no word on any possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting at this time.
