Teen, others charged after cars race through HRBT, vehicle crashes and catches fire

A 17-year-old boy and other drivers were charged with reckless driving after a race between five cars in the HRBT ended when one of the cars crashed and caught fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — State police released more information about a fiery crash in the HRBT Sunday night that started with a race between five cars.

Emergency teams were sent to the eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators learned that five cars were racing through the tunnel when one struck the tunnel wall twice and caught fire.

Drivers in the tunnel were forced to evacuate their cars and head onto islands due to the flames and fumes. Authorities had to stop vehicles on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge.

While traffic was stopped, a fight started between some drivers, according to a state police spokesperson.

Both Norfolk and Hampton first responders put out the fire.

A 17-year-old boy as well as the other drivers who were racing were charged with reckless driving by racing and general reckless driving.

The teen's car was totaled but no one was hurt.