Deadly shooting under investigation near Norfolk 7-Eleven

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive on Friday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk on Friday.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for a shooting came in at 9:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive. Crime scene tape has been roped around the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at that location.

Investigators say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time.

No other information was immediately available.