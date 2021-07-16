Deadly shooting under investigation near Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk on Friday.
According to Norfolk Police, the call for a shooting came in at 9:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive. Crime scene tape has been roped around the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at that location.
Investigators say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene.
There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Police ask if you have any information, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.