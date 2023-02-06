Norfolk healthcare workers help gunshot victims heal from hospital to home

They're not just numbers, they're lives. That's the message from Norfolk health leaders. Friday, staff recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — They're not just numbers, they're lives. That's the message from Hampton Roads health leaders.

Friday, medical staff from across the city came together for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“Gun violence isn’t racist, sexist, it doesn’t even have an age,” said gun violence survivor Kyle Belton.

After a traumatic shooting last year, Belton said he went through multiple surgeries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Eight months, oh man, pain, pain, medicine couldn’t even help you,” Belton said.

But, Belton said the hospital's Foresight Violence Intervention program helped him heal mentally.

Employees said they support victims from hospital beds to recovery at home.

“Ms. Shanita and the team let me know this takes time, everything will be greater later, but right now, it is going to take some time,” Belton said.

The program is battling against a rise in gun violence. In 2022, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital staff treated 541 gunshot patients and lost 69 of them, according to a Sentara spokesman.

“Very, very sad and it seems the age of the victims is a lot younger than they used to be,” said Sentara Norfolk General Medical Director of Trauma Services Dr. Jay Collins.

“I was scared, I had a laceration right here,” said gun violence survivor Manish Amin. “I had a lot of body damage injuries.”

Amin said he woke up at Sentara Norfolk General last September, with no recollection of how he got there. But, he said Antoinette Williams with Foresight turned his life around.

“We are with you, we build with you until you feel like you are ready to go out there,” said employee Antoinette Williams.

“Because of her, I am here working at Sentara Norfolk Hospital,” Amin said. “I could have worked somewhere else, but I chose to work here because the help they gave me. I want to give it back.”

The Children’s Hospital of The King's Daughters reported 20 child gunshot victims in 2022 and one death. They have the Safe Futures program to support young patients. But staff hope for a day when their services aren’t needed.

“It's unfortunate we even need this type of program to work with these families,” said Safe Futures program coordinator Kamron Blue. “One child getting shot is too many. One adult getting shot is too many.”

Sentara Norfolk General treated 530 gunshot patients in 2021, 11 fewer than they did in 2022, according to a Sentara spokesman. They said staff treated 466 gunshot patients in 2020.