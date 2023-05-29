'It's sad' | At least 5 men hurt in shootings across Hampton Roads on holiday weekend

Police in four local cities are searching for the people behind a wave of shooting incidents since Friday night.

VIRGINIA, USA — On this Memorial Day weekend, acts of gun violence across Hampton Roads left at least five people hurt.

In Chesapeake, police officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the E-Z Mart near the intersection of Providence and Campostella Roads before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The aftermath of the shooting was still visible Monday morning, as customers saw boarded up doors.

"I didn't even know the building was damaged until I pulled in to get gas this morning. I saw it, I knew what happened, I heard about it over the news," said Jason, a resident who preferred not to give his last name. "It's sad, it's sad. We want to do anything to pick up this community and make things better right now."

Chesapeake police said the man shot Saturday night was a young adult, who went to the hospital and should survive. He did not work at the convenience store, a Chesapeake police spokesman clarified to 13News Now.

A store associate briefly spoke with 13News Now off-camera, claiming that the store had nothing to do with the shooting.

In Virginia Beach, detectives are trying to figure out how two men got shot and ended up critically hurt on Friday before 11 p.m.

They said they found one of them in need of medical attention near the Food Lion on Wesleyan Drive. However, they do not believe the shooting happened there.

Another man reportedly showed up to a local hospital.

It is not clear, at this time, whether the Beach incidents are related.

Officers said the suspect got away before they arrived, but they did find the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, about 10 minutes away on Calhoun Street.

"I live down here. The beach is way down the street, to the water," said CP Mitchell, who was among the residents clueless as to how and why the victim ended up in his neighborhood.

"I didn't even know it was going on, outside," Mitchell recalled. "When I came out of my house, I said, 'Oh wow, what is going on out here?'"

Hampton police investigators believe the 18-year-old and the suspect knew each other. The teen is expected to survive, the lieutenant added.

And in Portsmouth, a police spokeswoman tweeted early Sunday morning that a man went to the hospital after someone shot him. Officers reported finding the man hurt near a commercial area on George Washington Highway, where it crosses Victory Boulevard. His exact condition is unknown, at this time.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 5100 block of George Washington Hwy. An adult male was located with injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BsxvtXeLm3 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) May 28, 2023

There is no information available about suspects for any of the aforementioned shootings. If you know anything that can help police, you can call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips through P3Tips.com.