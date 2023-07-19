Norfolk's housing authority gets $6.4 million to bridge minority homeownership gap

The grant will allow the authority to provide a down payment and closing cost assistance to people who have faced barriers when entering the housing market.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) landed a $6.4 million grant to bridge the minority homeownership gap in the city.

The grant came from Virginia Housing to assist the authority's HomeNet Homeownership Center, allowing them to provide a down payment and closing cost assistance, coupled with a 1% interest rate discount, to people who have historically faced barriers.

According to NRHA, the discount will make owning a home more accessible and affordable, which reduces financial barriers that often hinder minority communities from entering the housing market.

"We are honored to receive this generous Grant from Virginia Housing," LaShawn Fortes with NRHA wrote in a news release. "This grant not only acknowledges the importance of bridging the minority homeownership gap but also empowers us to take tangible steps toward achieving this goal."