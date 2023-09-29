Norfolk airport one step closer to on-site hotel

Airport officials say the proposed hotel, a seven-story Courtyard Marriott, is set to feature a fitness center, meeting rooms and a rooftop bar.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is one step closer to having an on-site hotel.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to move forward with the plan.

Steven Sterling, the executive vice president of Norfolk Airport Authority, said the proposed hotel is a seven-story Courtyard Marriot with around 165 rooms. He said it's set to feature a fitness center, meeting rooms and guest laundry rooms. There will also be a rooftop bar and restaurant "that overlooks the airfield."

Sterling said the hotel will help make travelers’ stays easier, especially those with early-morning or late-night flights.

“This gives the opportunity to come the night before, spend a night in a hotel, get up in the morning, walk out of the hotel right through screening and onto the airplane,” Sterling said.

Sterling said hotel construction will likely take up to 24 months once they break ground.

Virginia Beach resident Chuck Kubic greeted his friend at the airport Friday afternoon. He said as far as the hotel goes, he’s all for it.

“Having a hotel convenient is perfect, especially for a place like Norfolk, where we have people who have to come through the tunnel to be able to make flights,” Kubic said.

William Stocks flew into Norfolk Friday. He said an on-site hotel would’ve been beneficial during his stay in Chicago.

“I was up at 2 a.m. this morning, so I could fight the Chicago traffic. If I would’ve been able to get closer to the airport...” he said.

This past July, ORF saw its greatest number of passengers in its history with more than 466,000 people.