Teen shot and killed on Norfolk playground

Police say a teenager was shot to death on Pollard Street Tuesday afternoon. No suspect information was released.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a teenager was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Officers were called around 4:50 p.m to the 900 block of Pollard Street. They said a teen died at that location. Police crime scene tape has gone up around the Pollard Street Playground.

No other details have been released at this time, including what led up to the shooting.

Police also haven't said if they're searching for suspects at this time.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People also can submit tips online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.