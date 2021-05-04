Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting; person of interest in custody

The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Military Highway.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting to stay alive after he was shot in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police say it happened in the 400 block of North Military Highway around 7:40 p.m., near the Arby's restaurant.

Medics rushed the man to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody, but at this time have not said what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.