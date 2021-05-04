Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting; person of interest in custody

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting to stay alive after he was shot in Norfolk on Tuesday night.
Norfolk Police say it happened in the 400 block of North Military Highway around 7:40 p.m., near the Arby's restaurant.
Medics rushed the man to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have a person of interest in custody, but at this time have not said what led to the shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
If you know anything about this shooting that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.