21-year-old man dies after being shot in Berkley area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are working to track down whoever shot and killed a man in the Berkley community over the weekend.
Police were sent to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2 after learning someone had been shot.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a severe injury.
He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Monday, police identified him as 21-year-old Daymeion Carmon-Faison.
Detectives haven't released a motive, suspect information or any more details surrounding this case.