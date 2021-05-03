x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

21-year-old man dies after being shot in Berkley area of Norfolk

Police found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but he died. Investigators don't have suspect information at this time.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Police called to overnight shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are working to track down whoever shot and killed a man in the Berkley community over the weekend.

Police were sent to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2 after learning someone had been shot.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a severe injury.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Monday, police identified him as 21-year-old Daymeion Carmon-Faison.

Detectives haven't released a motive, suspect information or any more details surrounding this case.

Related Articles