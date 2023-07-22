Norfolk nonprofit holds 'festival of resources' for community members in need

The "Summer Homies Festival" provided a wide range of free and "essential" services to address the needs of at-risk communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nonprofit connected displaced and homeless community members with free resources at a festival on Saturday.

Revive Community of Virginia hosted its annual "Summer Homies Festival," in collaboration with Calvary Revival Church. The event worked to provide a wide range of free and "essential" services to address the needs of at-risk communities.

The organization prepared to serve 1,000 individuals during the program. Its resources support physical, mental and emotional well-being through collaboration, access and care, according to a news release.

Some of the services included haircuts, manicures, showers, vision screenings, facials and more.

"Summer Homies" also created a free, healthy grocery shopping experience to combat food insecurity and support nutrition for those in need. The market was full of produce, proteins and non-perishable items.

Guests also had a chance to learn how to prepare some of those groceries.

There were in-person cooking lessons and workshops at the festival to help teach families how to make healthy and lasting meals.

The festival also offered free and affordable healthcare services. Physical exams included blood pressure and blood sugar tests, as well as dental cleanings. There were mental health checks and resources, too.

There was free transportation to help people in need access the festival of resources.

The partnership between Revive Community of Virginia, Calvary Revival Church and its local community partners, known as the HOMIES, aimed to highlight the power of working together to help vulnerable populations.