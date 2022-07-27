Man killed in Norfolk shootout with off-duty deputy is identified

The deputy, who was also shot during the exchange of gunfire, is currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shootout earlier this month that also involved an off-duty Norfolk sheriff's deputy.

Virginia State Police say that fingerprint analysis helped identify the man as 33-year-old Michael Antonio Goode Jr. of Portsmouth.

Investigators said Goode was killed in an exchange of gunfire on the night of July 20, 2022, at a home in the 8000 block of Glade Road. Goode was pronounced dead at the scene, while the deputy was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face.

The deputy, whose name has not been released at this time, is on paid administrative leave as State Police are handling the investigation.