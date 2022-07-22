Norfolk sheriff's deputy put on leave after deadly shooting

Spokeswoman Jamie Bastas confirmed that the unnamed deputy was on leave "pending the outcome of the investigation."

NORFOLK, Va. — A deputy with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office has been put on paid administrative leave after allegedly shooting someone to death on Wednesday night.

On July 20, police officers rushed out to the 8000 block of Glade Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man who had been killed. They didn't share his name.

The other person involved is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy. A spokesperson told us he was shot in the face during the exchange but was in stable condition. They haven't shared his name, either.

Neighbors said the gunfire "sounded like very loud firecrackers" right on their doorsteps. Some bullets hit a nearby home, and a woman who lives in the house said they hit the wall near her father's window, where he sleeps.

Friday afternoon, spokeswoman Jamie Bastas confirmed that the deputy was on leave "pending the outcome of the investigation."