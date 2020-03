Earlier this year, the department asked Norfolk citizens for help in naming its new mascot. Chief of Police Larry D. Boone swore in "Justice."

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department unveiled its first mascot on social media.

"Justice" made his debut on Friday.

A video shows how Justice answered his call to service by joining the Norfolk Police Department.